Il Brasile blinda la sua frontiera col Venezuela e la Guyana

epa11018013 A handout photo made available by the Prensa Miraflores showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a government event in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 December 2023. Maduro called on his supporters to 'denounce' several opponents, including the presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado, 'on every street', for alleged betrayal of the country, in the midst of the dispute that It maintains the country with Guyana for an area of about 160,000 square kilometers. In front of hundreds of Chavistas who gathered outside the presidential palace in Caracas, Maduro rejected anti-Chavismo's criticism of last Sunday's unilateral referendum, when the majority of voters approved annexing the area under dispute, which remains under the control of Guyana. EPA/Prensa Miraflores HANDOUT CREDIT MANDATORY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES