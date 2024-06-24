Il 14esimo pacchetto sanzioni Ue è stato approvato dai 27
LUSSEMBURGO, 24 GIU - Il 14esimo pacchetto di sanzioni Ue alla Russia è stato formalmente approvato dai 27 ministri degli Esteri riuniti in Lussemburgo. Lo confermano all'ANSA fonti qualificate.
