Il 14esimo pacchetto sanzioni Ue è stato approvato dai 27

epa07433274 A european flag stands on a table during the debate on UKâs withdrawal from the EU in Strasbourg, France, 13 March 2019. British MPs will vote later in the day on whether to block the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on 29 March, after again rejecting the PM's withdrawal agreement on 12 March. The United Kingdom is officially due to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, two years after triggering Article 50 in consequence to a referendum. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER