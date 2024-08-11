Idf, un morto in attacco contro israeliani in Cisgiordania

epa11472146 Israeli army vehicles patrol inside Gaza as seen from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 11 July 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN