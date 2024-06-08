Idf, 'ufficiale morto guidava squadra liberazione ostaggi'

epa11398051 Portraits of released hostages at the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 June 2024. Israeli Special Forces successfully rescued Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan, and Shlomi Ziv from Hamas captivity during a rescue operation in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, the IDF announced 08 June 2024. The hostages have been transferred to the Tel HaShomer Hospital, the IDF said. EPA/ABIR SULTAN