Idf, 'ucciso Mekky, comandante Hezbollah del Fronte sud'

epa11331772 A fire breaks out from a downed missile fired from southern Lebanon, next to the town of Kiryat Shmona, near the Israel-Lebanon border, 10 May 2024. Israeli police said on 10 May they were handling a number of rocket fallout sites near Kiryat Shmona with no casualties reported. The Israeli army spokesman reported that Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure and a military structure in the areas of Kfarkela and Blida, Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI