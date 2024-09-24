Idf, terza ondata di attacchi contro Hezbollah in Libano

epa11621933 Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Lebanese villages, as seen from Marjaayoun, southern Lebanon, 24 September 2024. Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon after an evacuation warning by the Israeli army, which on 23 September announced that it had launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in the country. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 492 people have been killed and more than 1,645 have been injured following continued airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. EPA/STR