Idf, 'rilevato drone lanciato dallo Yemen'

epa11675338 A display of Houthis-made mock missile and drones at a square in Sana'a, Yemen, 22 October 2024. Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for launching a hypersonic ballistic missile at an Israeli military base east of Tel Aviv, in retaliation for Israel's military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB