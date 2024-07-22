Idf, residenti est Khan Yunis vadano verso area Al Mawasi

epaselect epa11491280 Palestinians flee from Khan Younis after an evacuation order by the Israeli army, southern Gaza Strip, 22 July 2024. In the morning of 22 July the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Telegram they were about to operate in the eastern Khan Younis area, calling on the population to move to the humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD