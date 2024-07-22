Idf, residenti est Khan Yunis vadano verso area Al Mawasi
epaselect epa11491280 Palestinians flee from Khan Younis after an evacuation order by the Israeli army, southern Gaza Strip, 22 July 2024. In the morning of 22 July the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Telegram they were about to operate in the eastern Khan Younis area, calling on the population to move to the humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TEL AVIV, 22 LUG - L'esercito israeliano ha chiesto ai residenti dei quartieri della parte orientale di Khan Yunis nel sud della Striscia di evacuare "temporaneamente" nella zona umanitaria di Al Mawasi sulla costa. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare sottolineando che l'area "è diventata pericolosa" in base a precise informazioni di intelligence che indicano che "Hamas ha posto infrastrutture terroristiche nell'area definita come zona umanitaria" con lanci di razzi verso Israele dalla città. La stessa fonte ha detto che presto l'Idf opererà contro queste "minacce".
