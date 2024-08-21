Idf, razzi di Hezbollah sui civili, agiremo di conseguenza

epa11385811 Firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out following projectiles fired from southern Lebanon, near the town of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, next to the Israeli border with Syria, 02 June 2024. The Israeli Army spokesperson reported on 02 June that 15 projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the area of Katzrin. The projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported. EPA/ATEF SAFADI