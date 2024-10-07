Idf, raid mirato nella roccaforte Hezbollah a Beirut

epa04035875 A general view of the damage at the site, a day after an explosion hit the Haret Hreik area at Beiruts Dahiyeh, a stronghold of Shiite group Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon, 22 January 2014, where of a large car bomb went off on 21 January. The bombing in the Shiite movement Hezbollah stronghold Haret Hreik, a southern district of Beirut, left at least four people dead and more than 30 wounded. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH