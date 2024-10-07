Idf, raid mirato nella roccaforte Hezbollah a Beirut
epa04035875 A general view of the damage at the site, a day after an explosion hit the Haret Hreik area at Beiruts Dahiyeh, a stronghold of Shiite group Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon, 22 January 2014, where of a large car bomb went off on 21 January. The bombing in the Shiite movement Hezbollah stronghold Haret Hreik, a southern district of Beirut, left at least four people dead and more than 30 wounded. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
TEL AVIV, 07 OTT - L'Idf annuncia che sta attualmente conducendo "un raid mirato" nell'area di Dahiyeh, la roccaforte di Hezbollah nel sud di Beirut. Un funzionario della sicurezza libanese afferma che Israele ha colpito vicino all'aeroporto di Beirut.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti