Idf, 'raid mirati su depositi di armi di Hezbollah a Beirut'

epa11644120 A fire is seen near the town of Kiryat Shmona as a result of a projectile fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel, 05 October 2024. Israel's military stated on 05 October, that the Israeli Air Force conducted overnight strikes targeting Hezbollah militants operating within a 'command center' that was located inside a mosque near the Salah Ghandour Hospital in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI