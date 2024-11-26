Idf, raggiunto il fiume Litani, prima volta dopo 24 anni
TEL AVIV, 26 NOV - La 91ma divisione dell'Idf ha raggiunto il fiume Litani, nel settore orientale del Libano meridionale e anche l'area di Wadi Saluki: è la prima volta dal 2000, anno in cui Israele si ritirò dalla zona meridionale del Paese, che le truppe raggiungono il fiume Litani. Lo riferisce l'Idf.
