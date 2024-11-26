Idf, raggiunto il fiume Litani, prima volta dopo 24 anni

epa07332459 A view of a landfill near the Litani River in the area of Jeb Jenin village in the Beqaa valley, Lebanon, 30 January 2019. The pollution of the Litany River, Lebanon's largest and longest river, has become a major national concern. Pollution in the river, its subterranean basin and the artificial lake of Qaraoun have overtaken the red lines and according to reports, lebanese Council of Ministers is looking for quick solutions to reduce the pollution that has been aggravated for decades by notably official neglect, industrial growth chaos, unfiltered waste from factories and dumped sewage and the use of agricultural pesticides. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER