Idf, 'pronti a cambiare situazione al confine con Libano'

epa11609447 Smoke trails in the sky after the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles fired from southern Lebanon over the upper Galilee, northern Israel, 17 September 2024. The IDF said that a number of UAVs were identified crossing from southern Lebanon over the Upper Galilee on 17 September, after the Israeli air forces had struck Hezbollah infrastructure and eliminated three people in the area of Blida, southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI