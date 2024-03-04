Idf, 'oltre 450 terroristi impiegati a Gaza dall'Unrwa'

epa11189283 A view of the Rafah refugee camp at sunset, near the border with Egypt, southern Gaza Strip, 29 February 2024. More than 30,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), nearly 1.5 million people are in Rafah, more than six times the population before 07 October. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD