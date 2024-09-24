Idf, 'oltre 270 razzi dal Libano sul nord di Israele oggi'
epa11621971 A firefighter douses a fire after projectiles fired from Lebanon hit an emergency storage in the Kiryat Shmona municipality, northern Israel, 24 September 2024. Hezbollah fired rockets on the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona. According to the Israeli authorities, the strikes did not make victims but caused several fires. Israel's army had struck Lebanon in the past 24h against what it said was 'dozens of Hezbollah targets in numerous areas in southern Lebanon'. The Lebanese Health Ministry said on 23 September that almost 500 people were killed following the Israeli strikes on Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 24 SET - Oltre 270 razzi sono stati lanciati dal Libano verso il nord di Israele oggi. Lo afferma l'Idf secondo cui nelle ultime ore, sono stati lanciati diversi attacchi, tra cui 35 razzi nella Bassa Galilea, 15 nell'area della baia di Haifa, 10 nella valle di Jezreel, cinque sulle alture del Golan e 30 nella Galilea occidentale. Molti dei razzi sono stati intercettati o sono caduti in aree aperte. Tuttavia, alcuni hanno danneggiato case e proprietà e almeno due persone sono rimaste leggermente ferite dalle schegge.
