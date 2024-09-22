Idf, oltre 100 razzi lanciati dal Libano questa mattina
epa11618485 Israeli emergency teams inspect the damage at the scene of a missile strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, 22 September 2024. The Israeli military said that about 85 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into several areas in northern Israel on 22 September. Some of the shells were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were located in Kiryat Bialik, Tsur Shalom and Moreshet, igniting fires in the area, the statement added. Following the attack on northern Israel the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it conducted strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
GERUSALEMME, 22 SET - L'esercito israeliano ha dichiarato che più di 100 razzi sono stati lanciati dal Libano nelle prime ore di stamane, aggiungendo che i servizi antincendio stavano lavorando per spegnere gli incendi provocati dai proiettili caduti. L'esercito ha affermato che "circa 85 razzi sono stati identificati mentre dal Libano arrivavano in territorio israeliano" a partire da poco dopo le 6 del mattino locali, mentre in un precedente attacco iniziato poco prima delle 5 del mattino, "circa 20 razzi sono stati identificati mentre arrivavano dal Libano".
