Idf,'oltre 100 razzi dal Libano verso il nord d'Israele'

epa11620780 Smoke billows from the site of Israeli airstrikes near Lebanese villages, as seen from Marjaayoun, southern Lebanon, 23 September 2024. According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli aircraft have reportedly carried out a number of bombings on communities in the Marjayoun district in the Nabatieh Governorate of Lebanon, including Taybeh, Houla, Tallouseh, Kfarkela, Mays al-Jabal, Khiyam and Bani Hayan. The Israeli military urged civilians in areas where Hezbollah operates to leave, saying they launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on 23 September 2024. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 182 people have been killed and more than 720 others injured following continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages since 23 September morning. EPA/STRINGER