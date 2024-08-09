Idf, nuova operazione di terra a Khan Younis

epa11526340 Internally displaced Palestinians walk past a destroyed building as they move in the streets of Khan Younis after a new evacuation order was issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), southern Gaza Strip, 04 August 2024. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER