Idf non esclude una incursione di terra in Libano

epa10950153 Israeli soldiers aboard an armored personnel carrier (APC) on patrol at a main road near the town of Kiryat Shmona, near the Israel-Lebanon border, Israel, 31 October 2023. Tensions remain high at the border between Israel and Lebanon after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated following an unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas militants from Gaza into Israel on 07 October 2023. EPA/ATEF SAFADI