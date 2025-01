Idf, 'nella notte eliminati due terroristi in Cisgiordania'

epa11844197 Israeli forces check a Palestinian ambulance as they block a road on the second day of an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 January 2025. The Israeli military launched a 'counterterrorism operation' in Jenin on 21 January 2025, resulting in at least 10 Palestinian deaths and more than 50 injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH