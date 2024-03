Idf mostra video, 'sulla folla a Gaza spari palestinesi'

epa11222398 Crews work on the construction of a jetty (L, rear) on the Gaza coastline, south of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 15 March 2024. The jetty is reportedly being built to facilitate aid deliveries by sea. A Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel carrying humanitarian aid arrived off the coast of the Gaza Strip on 15 March. The Spanish NGO, in a joint mission with US-based aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), is working from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus to open a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population of Gaza. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER