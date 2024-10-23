Idf, intercettati due razzi a lungo raggio lanciati su Tel Aviv
epa11655091 Projectiles are launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel, as seen from an undisclosed location in the Galilee, northern Israel, 11 October 2024. Israel's military stated that around 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the Upper Galilee area on 11 October. Israeli fighter jets struck 'several Hezbollah launchers' from which rockets were fired toward northern Israel, the statement added. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 23 OTT - Due razzi a lungo raggio lanciati da Hezbollah dal Libano su Tel Aviv sono stati intercettati dall'aeronautica militare israeliana. Lo rende noto l'Idf. Durante l'attacco, le sirene hanno suonato a Tel Aviv e nelle città vicine, e nella zona di Nazareth, a nord.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti