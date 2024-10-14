Idf, indagine sull'incendio all'ospedale al Aqsa a Gaza

epa11657954 Palestinians inspect destroyed makeshift tents at a camp for internally displaced people on the premises of al-Aqsa Hospital, after the area was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 14 October 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, four people were killed as a result of the strike on al-Asqa hospital, and several dozens were wounded. More than 42,200 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, Tsahal, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER