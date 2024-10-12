Idf, in 2 giorni Hezbollah ha lanciato 320 razzi su Israele

epa11652477 An ultra-Orthodox Jew holds a chicken purchased for the Kapparot ritual in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, 10 October 2024. Kapparot begins by reciting a prayer and then spinning the bird over their head to release the sins accumulated over the past year, ahead of the high-holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. After the Kapparot ritual is performed the bird is slaughtered and donated to charity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN