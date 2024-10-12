Idf, in 2 giorni Hezbollah ha lanciato 320 razzi su Israele
AA
TEL AVIV, 12 OTT - L'esercito israeliano ha reso noto che negli ultimi due giorni, tra la vigilia di Yom Kippur e oggi, Hezbollah ha lanciato dal sud del Libano 320 tra razzi, missili e droni su Israele.
