Idf, ieri colpiti 185 obiettivi di Hezbollah e 45 di Hamas
epa11645101 An Israeli soldier aboard an armoured vehicle mans a machine gun as they make their way to the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the border with Gaza in southern Israel, 06 October 2024. Israel's military stated on 06 October, they have been conducting since last night an 'operation to systematically dismantle terrorist infrastructure' in the area of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israel Air Force conducted strikes on dozens of military targets in order to assist IDF ground troops operating in the area, the statement added. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
ROMA, 09 OTT - L'Aeronautica israeliana ha colpito nella giornata di ieri "circa 185 obiettivi terroristici di Hezbollah in Libano e circa 45 obiettivi terroristici di Hamas nella Striscia di Gaza, comprese cellule terroristiche, siti infrastrutturali, strutture militari, posti di osservazione, lanciatori e depositi di armi". Lo rende noto l'esercito (Idf) su Telegram.
