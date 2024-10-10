Idf, Hamas ha lanciato un drone in territorio israeliano

epa11527854 The trail of rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel, as seen from the southern Gaza Strip, 05 August 2024. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), approximately 15 projectiles crossed from southern Gaza on 05 August. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD