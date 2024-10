Idf, evacuare Nabatieh, grande città nel sud del Libano

epa11639299 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the village of Markaba, southern Lebanon, as seen from an undisclosed location along the Israeli side of the border, northern Israel, 03 October 2024. The Israeli army reported on 03 October that overnight the IAF had struck the Bint Jbeil municipality building 'in which Hezbollah were operating, alongside large quantities of Hezbollah weapons stored in the building'. EPA/ATEF SAFADI