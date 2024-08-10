Idf,'esagerato il bilancio di Hamas, uccisi 20 terroristi'
epa11541985 ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT Palestinians prepare their relatives' bodies for burial following an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba'een school in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza, 10 August 2024. At least 93 people were killed in the strike, said the director of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the strike was carried out against a Hamas 'control center embedded in the Al-Taba'een school, adjacent to a mosque in Daraj Tuffah, which serves as a shelter for the residents of Gaza City'. More than 39,600 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MAHMOUD ZAKI
ROMA, 10 AGO - L'esercito di Israele afferma di aver ucciso almeno 20 terroristi, tra cui "comandanti di alto rango" di Hamas, che erano nella sala di comando allestita nella scuola a Gaza City. Lo riportano i media israeliani. L'Idf contesta le affermazioni di Hamas secondo cui nell'attacco sarebbero stati uccisi più di 100 palestinesi. "Secondo un esame preliminare, i numeri pubblicati da Gaza sono esagerati e non corrispondono alle informazioni disponibili nell'Idf, alle munizioni utilizzate e all'accuratezza dell'attacco", dichiara aggiungendo di avere un video in cui si vede che "non c'erano donne o bambini nell'area prima dell'attacco".
