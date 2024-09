Idf, eliminato l'autore della sparatoria in Cisgiordania

epa10238639 Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of Hebron, 12 October 2022. Palestinians called for protests and a general strike across West Bank cities, including Hebron, in solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Shufat camp, where more than 100,000 people had been under tight Israeli army siege for four days due to the closure of the checkpoints. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN