Idf, 'eliminati due comandanti di Hezbollah'

epa11650874 Israeli soldiers stand at the site hit by a projectile fired from south Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, 09 October 2024. According to the Israeli military, approximately 20 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon. According to Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics, a man and woman approximately 40 years old died in Kiryat Shmona. EPA/ATEF SAFADI