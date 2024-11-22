Idf, eliminati 5 miliziani Hamas in un raid nel nord di Gaza

epa10920460 Smoke rises from the town of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli airstrike, 15 October 2023. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on 14 October announced they are increasing readiness and preparing to 'implement a wide range of operational offensive plans', including combined and coordinated strikes by land, sea and air. Israel has called for the evacuation of all civilians of northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and over 3,200 others injured, according to the IDF, after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 2,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 9,000 others injured in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, the Palestinian health ministry said. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK