Idf, due soldati uccisi nel nord di Israele da un drone

epa11614521 An Israeli female soldier sits on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) while waiting for transportation after a day of training in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 19 September 2024. The Israeli military said they struck Hezbollah infrastructure and a weapons storage facility in multiple areas in southern Lebanon, adding that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck around 30 Hezbollah launchers and infrastructure sites, reportedly containing 150 launcher barrels 'ready to fire projectiles' toward Israeli territory. EPA/ATEF SAFADI