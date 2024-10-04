Idf, due soldati uccisi nel nord di Israele da un drone
epa11614521 An Israeli female soldier sits on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) while waiting for transportation after a day of training in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 19 September 2024. The Israeli military said they struck Hezbollah infrastructure and a weapons storage facility in multiple areas in southern Lebanon, adding that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck around 30 Hezbollah launchers and infrastructure sites, reportedly containing 150 launcher barrels 'ready to fire projectiles' toward Israeli territory. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 04 OTT - Le forze armate israeliane (Idf) annunciano che due soldati sono stati uccisi in un attacco con un drone nel nord di Israele. Lo scrive Haaretz. Si tratta del sergente Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer, 19 anni di Ashkelon, apprendista in un corso designato per ufficiale e del caporale Tal Dror, 19 anni di Gerusalemme, ufficiale delle comunicazioni del battaglione.
