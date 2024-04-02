Idf, 'drone ha colpito a nord di Eilat, fuori da Israele'

epa11242305 A person inspects the rubble of a building destroyed by previous Saudi-led airstrikes, ahead of the 9th anniversary of the Saudi intervention in Yemen's war, in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 March 2024 (issued 25 March 2024). The 9th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen went unmarked in Houthi-held areas this year as the Houthiâ€™s attention has now turned towards Gaza and the maritime realm. Instead of marking the anniversary, the Houthis are now using their resources to intensify drone and missile attacks on shipping lines in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, ostensibly in support of the Palestinians in Gaza who have been under constant attacks by Israel since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB