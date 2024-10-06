Idf dirama nuovo appello a evacuare sud di Beirut

epa11644835 Firefighters and people try to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at Dahieh district in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 October 2024. Israel's military stated on 06 October, it conducted a series of overnight 'targeted strikes' on a number of facilities and infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in the area of Beirut. Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, announced on 05 October, that more than 2,000 people have been killed and more than 9,600 others have been injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict. EPA/STR