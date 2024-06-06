Idf, 'colpito un sito di Hamas in una scuola dell'Unrwa'

epa11339638 A destroyed United Nations school following an air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 14 May 2024. At least six people were killed in the strike which hit the UNRWA (United Nationas Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians in the near east) school, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER