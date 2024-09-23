Idf, 'colpiti più di 300 obiettivi di Hezbollah in Libano'

epa11620324 Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike that targeted a Lebanese village, as seen from the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 23 September 2024. The Israeli military said that The IDF is currently conducting strikes on targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization in southern Lebanon and urged civilians in areas where Hezbollah operates in Lebanon to leave, saying that they are conducting 'extensive airstrikes.' EPA/ATEF SAFADI