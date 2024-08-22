Idf, colpiti obiettivi Hezbollah in più di 10 aree in sud Libano
epa11549315 A flare fired by the Israeli army over a south Lebanon village is seen from the upper Galilee, northern Israel, 14 August 2024. Israeli army reports that several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta ash Shab area, and artillery fire toward the area of Rmeish, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 22 AGO - L'esercito israeliano (Idf) ha colpito la notte scorsa obiettivi terroristici di Hezbollah in più di 10 aree nel sud del Libano: lo rende noto l'Idf su Telegram. Tra gli obiettivi, si legge nel messaggio, c'erano depositi di armi, strutture militari e un lanciatore utilizzato dall'organizzazione per effettuare attacchi terroristici contro Israele.
