Idf, colpiti obiettivi Hezbollah in più di 10 aree in sud Libano

epa11549315 A flare fired by the Israeli army over a south Lebanon village is seen from the upper Galilee, northern Israel, 14 August 2024. Israeli army reports that several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta ash Shab area, and artillery fire toward the area of Rmeish, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. EPA/ATEF SAFADI