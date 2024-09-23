Idf, 'colpiti 150 obiettivi di Hezbollah in Libano'
epa11617471 Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted southern Lebanese area, as seen fron Marjaayoun, southern Lebanon, 21 September 2024. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on 21 September they are 'striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah' in Lebanon. The strikes came one day after at least thirty-one people, including Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil, were killed and dozens injured in an attack which targeted the southern suburb of Beirut on 20 September, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. EPA/STR
AA
TEL AVIV, 23 SET - Da questa mattina Idf ha colpito più di 150 obiettivi di Hezbollah in Libano utilizzando decine di caccia provenienti da diverse squadriglie dell'aeronautica militare. I raid - afferma l'esercito - sono stati lanciati dopo che l'Idf ha individuato preparativi di Hezbollah per condurre massicci attacchi missilistici contro Israele.
