++ Idf,avanti con operazione Rafah per portare ostaggi a casa ++

epa11333231 Internally displaced Palestinians prepare to leave with their belongings after an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, near the Egyptian border in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 11 May 2024. More than 34,900 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD