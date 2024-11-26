Idf, attaccheremo filiali delle banche usate da Hezbollah
epa11629600 Smoke rises following Israeli overnight strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 28 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) carried out a new series of attacks on the central offices of Hezbollah in Beirut on the morning of September 28, following a massive attack the day before that killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. On September 27, the Israeli army announced in a statement that it had 'carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah' that were 'intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahyeh.' EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
TEL AVIV, 26 NOV - L'Idf ha diffuso avvisi di evacuazione per alcune zone, al di fuori della roccaforte di Hezbollah, nella periferia meridionale di Beirut. L'Idf ha avvisato che sta per attaccare numerose filiali dell'associazione Al-Qard al-Hasan, notoriamente utilizzata da Hezbollah come una sorta di banca, in tutto il Libano. Queste filiali, finanziate dall'Iran, gestiscono risorse per finanziare siti di lancio e pagare i terroristi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti