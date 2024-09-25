Idf ai soldati, prepararsi al possibile ingresso in Libano

epa11052127 Israeli soldiers with their tanks gather at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 01 January 2024. More than 21,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated that its ground, air, and naval troops are 'continuing to conduct joint combat' across the Gaza Strip. EPA/ABIR SULTAN