Idf, 'ad ora gli incidenti in Cisgiordania sono conclusi'

epa11275972 Charred vehicles following clashes the previous night in the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, 13 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least one Palestinian was killed and 27 others were wounded, while dozens of vehicles and houses were set ablaze by settlers, during clashes that erupted the previous night amid an Israeli operation in the area. The IDF said on 12 April that a search operation for a missing Israeli boy was ongoing. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH