Idf, 'ad ora gli incidenti in Cisgiordania sono conclusi'
epa11275972 Charred vehicles following clashes the previous night in the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, 13 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least one Palestinian was killed and 27 others were wounded, while dozens of vehicles and houses were set ablaze by settlers, during clashes that erupted the previous night amid an Israeli operation in the area. The IDF said on 12 April that a search operation for a missing Israeli boy was ongoing. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
TEL AVIV, 13 APR - Al momento "tutti gli incidenti" tra palestinesi e coloni israeliani in Cisgiordania "sono terminati". Lo ha detto l'Idf spiegando che "nelle ultime ore, confronti tra civili israeliani e palestinesi si sono verificati in numerose località dell'area di Giudea e Samaria (Cisgiordania, ndr) nel corso dei quali sono stati esplosi colpi d'arma da fuoco e lanciate pietre. Decine di israeliani e palestinesi - ha precisato l'esercito - sono rimasti feriti a differenti gradi". Oltre a quelle già presenti, sono state schierate altre forze con numerose "compagnie dell'esercito e di polizia".
