Idf, '5 soldati uccisi nel sud del Libano'
epa11664274 Smoke rises from Odeisseh in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, 17 October 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,367 people have been killed and 11,088 have been injured in Lebanon since the start of hostilities. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 17 OTT - L'Idf, le forze armate israeliane hanno reso noto che "cinque soldati sono rimasti uccisi nel sud del Libano durante un combattimento".
