Idf, 4 razzi lanciati da Rafah verso Kerem Shalom
epa11332420 A view of shelters in a new camp set up by internally displaced Palestinians following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Rafah, west Deir Al Balah town, southern Gaza Strip, 10 May 2024.(Issued 11 May 2024) More than 34,900 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militant. launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 11 MAG - Quattro razzi sono stati lanciati dalla zona di Rafah nella Striscia di Gaza verso il valico di Kerem Shalom in Israele. Lo rende noto l'esercito israeliano aggiungendo che uno dei razzi è stato intercettato dalle forze aeree, mentre gli altri sono caduti in aree aperte e che non ci sono feriti. Poco prima nella zona erano risuonate le sirene d'allarme.
