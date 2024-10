I russi bombardano un emblematico edificio a Kharkiv, 6 feriti

epa02820614 (FILE) A file picture dated 29 June 2011 sows a general view of the Derzhprom building in the East Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The Derzhprom or Gosprom building is a constructivist structure located in Freedom Square of Kharkiv. Kharkiv is one of four host cities in the Ukraine for the EURO 2012. The EURO 2012 is co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine. EPA/ANDREY KRAVCHENKO