I ribelli concedono l'amnistia ai militari siriani

epa11762428 People wave a Syrian opposition flag after opposition fighters took control of the city of Hama, Syria, 07 December 2024. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive on 27 November, triggering counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI