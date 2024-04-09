I genitori del killer del Michigan condannati a 10 anni

epa09641926 James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley who is accused of carrying out a deadly high school shooting last month, appear in the 52nd District Court - Division 3 for a probable cause hearing related on the four counts of involuntary manslaughter charges she and her husband, James Crumbley, are facing in Oakland County, Michigan, USA, 14 December 2021. Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four classmates, and injuring seven, on 30 November 2021, and his parents are being charged, in part, for their alleged role in providing Crumbley access to the weapon used in the shooting. EPA/NIC ANTAYA