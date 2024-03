I conservatori messicani contro la Marina, 'confini colabrodo'

epa11207925 Xochitl Galvez, presidential candidate of the Fuerza y Corazon por Mexico opposition front, speaks during a press conference on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 March 2024, during which she called out the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's attitude towards women. International Women's Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women's rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. EPA/Jose Mendez