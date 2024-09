'I cercapersone di Hezbollah esplosi sono stati fatti in Europa'

epa11610085 Lebanese soldiers and Hezbollah members gather outside the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) after an incident involving Hezbollah members' wireless devices in Beirut, Lebanon, 17 September 2024. According to the Lebanese Health minister, at least eight people died and more than 2.500 were injured. 'Several wireless communication devices (pagers) were detonated using advanced technology’, the state news agency said. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH