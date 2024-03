I 27 trovano l'accordo sugli aiuti militari Ue all'Ucraina

epa11217276 A handout picture made available by the National Police of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a damaged residential building after a shelling in the city of Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, 12 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least three people died and 38 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, the State Emergency Service reported. EPA/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES